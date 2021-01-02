WWE Legend Mick Foley Reveals Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Wrestling legend Mick Foley has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Twitter post, and he has been isolating in his hotel room over the past few weeks ever since the positive test. Foley says it happened in December after a virtual signing, but he didn't give any additional details. He added that people should take this seriously and should mask up and social distance, and you can check out his full post below.

I tested positive for COVID following a December virtual signing, and have been isolating in a hotel room for the past 18 days. Please continue to take this virus seriously - mask up, social distance, look out for one another. Wishing all of you a happy, healthy new year. pic.twitter.com/WFcM8iuUmi — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 2, 2021

Foley cut back on his appearances and other events this year, though during his most recent virtual signing he had his mask off for most of it so he could make it a better experience for the fans. He was only with two other people in the room, but unfortunately, he learned that one of them tested positive, and so did he once he got tested.

Since then he's been in a hotel room, and he reveals in the video that he missed Christmas and New Year's with his family. He then reemphasized the importance of taking this seriously and cautiously until a vaccine is readily available.

We'll keep you posted if we learn more, but our thoughts are with Foley and we wish him a speedy recovery.