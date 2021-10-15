Halloween Kills Reveals Frightening New Michael Myers Image

✖

After a sizable delay due to the pandemic, Halloween Kills is finally heading to theaters this year, and the hype train is already starting to roll. The latest tease is courtesy of Empire Magazine, who revealed a new image of Michael Myers stalking some unfortunate victim (or more likely Laurie Strode), bloody knife fully in hand, and you can check out the full image in the post below. The image came with the caption "Michael Myers is back and out for blood (as ever) in @blumhouse's slasher sequel #HalloweenKills – coming to UK cinemas from 15 October. Here's an exclusive new image from the movie #EmpireBackToCinemas".

Halloween Kills is a direct follow-up to 2018's well-received Halloween, which was a direct continuation of the first Halloween and ignored all of the sequels that came after, so don't expect anyone to be related in this version of the story.

Halloween Kills will pick up right after the ending to Halloween, which ended with Myers being burned to death inside of Strode's woodland shack. As we've seen in previous footage though, he is given a lifeline courtesy of emergency responders and is set free to terrorize everyone once more, at least it seems that way.

The film was delayed a year due to the pandemic, and John Carpenter revealed it in a previous social media post, sharing they were heartbroken but dedicated to delivering a great film.

"We write this heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there's one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected," Carpenter wrote. "If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film's theatrical release by one year.

On top of a traditional release, Universal has agreed to an IMAX presentation of the film in October 2021. We are sound mixing with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream, and creep their way under your skin. We're going to have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve. And preparation on Halloween Ends has begun as well."

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th.