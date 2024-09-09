Happy Gilmore 2 Production Starts With BTS Photo

Happy Gilmore is headed to the seniors tour with a long-awaited sequel, and ahead of the start of production, star and producer Adam Sandler took to social media to share a photo and tease what's next. Along with an image of Happy's Boston Bruins jersey, Sandler shared a caption alluding to a scene from the original movie, saying "It ain't over. The way I see it... we've only just begun." Of course, that's the song that the ghost of Chubbs (Carl Weathers) played in the original movie while at a giant, white piano.

Kyle Newacheck (Murder Mystery) is directing the sequel from a script by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. There are no details about the plot of the movie yet.

The Happy Gilmore news started to feel real back in March when Christopher McDonald, who played Happy's rival Shooter McGavin, told Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan radio show that he had seen a draft of the sequel's script. "I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, 'McDonald, you're gonna love this.' I said, 'What?' He says, 'How 'bout that,' [and] he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2.'"

McDonald continued, "Maybe you should cut that out (of this audio) because I don't wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, 'Well, that would be awesome.' So, it's in the works. Fans demand it, dammit."

Benny Safdie has reportedly been cast in an undisclosed role for Happy Gilmore 2, and NFL star Travis Kelce will make a cameo (presumably as himself, in the vein of Bob Barker from the original, but there's no guarantee). McDonald is expected to reprise his role as Shooter, and that will presumably drive the movie's plot.

In the original Happy Gilmore, Sandler played a wannabe hockey player who started playing professional golf to save his grandmother's house. By the end, he had learned to respect golf as a sport, fallen in love with a girl (played by Hubie Halloween's Julie Bowen), and defeated the Evil Rich Guy that every '80s and '90s movie about golf seemed to have.

Stay tuned for more updates about Happy Gilmore 2.