The Simpsons Movie Sequel Gets Surprising Update Ahead of 2027 Release

The Simpsons is now in the works on a new sequel feature film hitting the big screen over 20 years after the release of the first film, and one producer behind it all has shared a surprising update as to how it’s all coming along so far. The Simpsons Movie made its big screen debut back in 2007 as one of the marquee shifts for the long running franchise. It was a film that took decades to put together, and has taken just as long to make its sequel outing debut too.

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The Simpsons Movie 2 has not revealed many concrete details about what to expect as it gears up for its 2027 debut, and it turns out what has been revealed isn’t quite correct either. Though it showcased a seemingly confirmed title of The New Simpsons Movie when it took the stage during D23 earlier this year, producer Matt Selman revealed to Variety that it’s not actually the title for the sequel, “The working title is ‘New Simpsons Movie,’ but we might have an actual title.”

The New Simpsons Movie Has Not Revealed Its Official Title

Courtesy of 20th Century Animation

“The working title is ‘New Simpsons Movie,’ but we might have an actual title,” Selman revealed about the upcoming sequel. “It hasn’t been approved yet. But [the movie] is going to be great! It’s already ’S’ tier.” Joking that the movie is going to be ranked highly among fans’ usual ranking lists, this new movie just became a lot more intriguing through the course of its development. It has a title that has yet to fully be revealed to the public, and it might be more clever than just calling it a “new” movie outright.

The Simpsons Season 38 has officially kicked off its run with Fox this Fall following its premiere episode, so that could mean we’ll get many more updates about the upcoming movie in the future. As we get closer to its eventual release, Selman had previously teased that more updates for the film would be revealed at San Diego Comic Con next year, right before the sequel’s release. Hopefully we get something more concrete to chew on before that point, however.

When Does The New Simpsons Movie Come Out?

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The Simpsons Movie sequel is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on September 3, 2027, which came after the film was hit by a delay from its previously scheduled July 2027 release. This makes it over 20 years since the release of the first film, and The Simpsons franchise itself is at a much different place than it was back then. As it gets closer to its 40th season milestone, voice actors behind the series have begun to retire and leave their respective roles.

The Simpsons Movie 2 likely doesn’t have as much hype behind it as the original, but it’s likely going to be the first time fans pay close attention to the franchise in many years. It’s going to be many fans’ first experiences with the current era of the franchise’s production, so there is going to be a lot of anticipation over what kind of story could be seen when it hits. But what are you hoping to see from The Simpsons Movie‘s big sequel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

HT – Variety