Harold and the Purple Crayon Gets a New Trailer

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Harold and the Purple Crayon. The film is set to open in theaters August 2nd. The new trailer gives fans their latest look at the adventures of Harold (Zachary Levi) as he leaps from the pages of a book and, with his purple crayon, brings anything he can imagine to life. Of course, as you can imagine, with something as powerful as that crayon if it falls into the wrong hands there could be catastrophic results. You can check out the new trailer for yourself below.

What is Harold and the Purple Crayon About?

Here's how Sony describes Harold and the Purple Crayon: "Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life — and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends' creativity to save both the real world and his own. Harold and the Purple Crayon is the first film adaptation of the beloved children's classic that has captivated young readers for decades.

Directed by Carlos Saldanha and produced by John Davis, the live-action hybrid family adventure/comedy stars Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Benjamin Bottani, Jermaine Clement, Tanya Reynolds, with Alfred Molina, and Zooey Deschanel. The film's screenplay is written by David Guion and Michael Handelman, based on the book by Crockett Johnson."

While this is the first, full-length feature film adaptation of the beloved children's book, it is not the first time the story has been adapted. The original story was adapted into a seven-minute short in 1959 as well as got animated adaptations in the 1970s. There was also a 13-episode television series for HBO in 2001 narrated by Sharon Stone while, in 2022, a Broadway musical adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon was announced as well.