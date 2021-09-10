Sony Reveals Release Dates for Five Films, Including Harold and the Purple Crayon

Sony Pictures sets dates for five upcoming films, including the Zachary Levi-starring Harold and the Purple Crayon movie. The studio behind the upcoming Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home has pushed back an adaptation of another children’s book, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, shifting it from July 2022 to November 2022. Also revealed Thursday are dates for two dramas, the Untitled George Foreman Biopic and Whitney Houston musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, as well as Amy Koppelman’s novel adaptation A Mouthful of Air.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Columbia Pictures), previously set for July 22, 2022, moves to November 18, 2022. Newly dated titles include A Mouthful of Air (Stage 6 Films) on October 29, 2021, the Untitled Foreman Biopic (AFFIRM Films) on September 16, 2022, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody (TriStar Pictures) for December 23, 2022. Columbia’s Harold and the Purple Crayon has scribbled down a January 27, 2023 release date.



Official descriptions and synopses from a Sony press release continue below:

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

To be directed by Will Speck & Josh Gordon. The film has been adapted by Will Davies and is based on the best-selling children’s book by Bernard Waber. Produced by Will Speck, Josh Gordon and Hutch Parker. Executive producers are Dan Wilson, Kevin K. Vafi, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film is to star Javier Bardem and Winslow Fegley.

A Mouthful of Air

Earlier this year, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions acquired worldwide rights to Maven Screen Media’s drama A Mouthful of Air.

Julie Davis, warm, kind, loving to her husband and child, is a bestselling children’s author. While her books deal with unlocking childhood fears, she has yet to unlock the dark secret that has haunted her own life. But when her second child is born, events occur that bring that secret to the fore, and with it, a crushing, powerful battle to survive.

Written and directed by Amy Koppelman, based on her critically acclaimed novel of the same name. Produced by Mike Harrop, Amy Koppelman, Amanda Seyfried, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler. Executive Producers are Jenny Halper and Nic Marshall. The film stars Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock, Amy Irving, Paul Giamatti, Jennifer Carpenter, Britt Robertson, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gaston, Darren Goldstein and Alysia Reiner.

This film is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: some language.

Untitled George Foreman Biopic

The film will follow the remarkable life and times of George Foreman, from Olympic Gold medalist to World Heavyweight champion, Rumble in the Jungle fight with Muhammad Ali in Zaire, to preacher, then stepping back in the ring to regain the heavyweight champion at age 45, the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

To be directed by George Tillman Jr. The screenplay is written by Frank Baldwin and George Tillman Jr., and original screenplay by Dan Gordon. Produced by Peter Guber and David Zelon. The film is to star Khris Davis and Sullivan Jones.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic, which is based on the epic life and music of the iconic singer. Kasi Lemmons is directing. The screenplay is written by Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten, and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music.

Alongside Anthony McCarten’s Muse of Fire Productions, the film is being produced by Pat Houston on behalf of the Houston Estate, Clive Davis, Larry Mestel on behalf of Primary Wave Music, and Denis O’Sullivan and Jeff Kalligheri, who are also are financing via Compelling Pictures.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

David Guion & Michael Handelman are writing the screenplay, based on Crockett Johnson’s best-selling children’s book. Produced by John Davis. Zachary Levi is attached to star.