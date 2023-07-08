Harrison Ford Laughs About Playing 80-Year-Old Indiana Jones in Resurfaced Conan Clip

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters, which means fans have gotten to see Harrison Ford give some extremely fun interviews over the last couple of weeks. This week, the actor when viral for giving Conan O'Brien a hard time on his podcast for writing "Han Solo" in his interview notes. Now, an older interview between the two stars is circulating online. Back in 2000, Ford appeared on O'Brien's talk show, and the host pitched an idea for an 80-year-old Indiana Jones movie. Of course, Ford is now 80 and still playing the beloved character.

"People will never get tired of that genre," O'Brien told Ford. "When you're 80 you could just do ones where they bring the treasures to you," he suggested as Ford laughs. He suggested calling it "Indiana Jones and the Comfortable Bed." You can check out the clip in the tweet below:

Conan’s pitch for an 80-Year-Old Indiana Jones movie, from July 2000. pic.twitter.com/Fm12tAm7Jv — Matthew “Movies” Thomason (@ResDolph) July 6, 2023

Will Harrison Ford Retire?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may be Ford's last time playing Indiana Jones, but the actor has no plans to retire. "I don't [plan to retire]. I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful," Ford said while appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

It's no surprise to hear Ford doesn't plan on retiring considering he's taking over as Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is currently filming Captain America: Brave New World, and while many suspect he will be turning into Red Hulk during the film, Ford claims he doesn't know anything about it.

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.