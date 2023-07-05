Watch Harrison Ford Roast Conan O'Brien for Including Han Solo in Interview Notes

Harrison Ford has been a big star in Hollywood for many decades, but it's safe to say that his role as Han Solo in Star Wars (1977) was the one that made him a household name. The actor has gone on to star in many huge films, including the Indiana Jones franchise. Currently, he is promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and paid a visit to Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend. While recording the podcast, Ford saw that O'Brien had "Han Solo" in his notes, and gave the host a hard time. The duo got into a good-natured argument about Ford's ancestry, which caused O'Brien to pull out his notes, and they caught the eye of Ford.

"I refer you to this piece of paper right here," O'Brien said. "That says, 'Born and raised in Chicago to an Irish/German father-'" Ford interrupted, "Well if that's a quality of your research, and I imagine it is because right there it says 'Harrison Ford' and then you had to write 'Han Solo.' You can't f---ing remember that?"

"No, I can't. I can't remember Han Solo," O'Brien quipped. "I wrote it down because I heard that you were in some of the Star Wars films and this was news to me because I've seen those films and I don't exactly think that you 'pop.'" He added, "I'm sorry. But I mean, I remember Chewbacca, I remember the bad guy with the black helmet and then... there's some people."

"How come you're not still on television?" Ford hilariously shot back.

In addition to their fun back and forth, O'Brien also shared some kind words for the actor.

"You came on my show many many times, on the Late Night show," O'Brien said early in conversation. "And over the years people would say, 'Who's one of your favorite guests?' And I would say, 'Harrison Ford, because he's so goddamn funny.'" He continued, "You are so hilariously funny and you tossed me around like a ragdoll, verbally, on these shows and they're some of my favorite segments of all time. You are a hilarious man and I've always loved being around you."

Will Harrison Ford Retire?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may be Ford's last time playing Indiana Jones, but the actor has no plans to retire. "I don't [plan to retire]. I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful," Ford said while appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

It's no surprise to hear Ford doesn't plan on retiring considering he's taking over as Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is currently filming Captain America: Brave New World, and while many suspect he will be turning into Red Hulk during the film, Ford claims he doesn't know anything about it.

"What is the Red Hulk?" Ford asked ComicBook.com during a recent chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character's history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk's first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that "it may or it may not" be included.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is now playing in theaters.