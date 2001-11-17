Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Getting Re-Released With New Magical Movie Mode

✖

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone will be getting a new home video release with a “Magical Movie Mode.” Special features are absolutely nothing new for DVDs and Blu-Rays. But, Harry Potter fans are absolutely rabid in their love for the franchise. So, there will probably be some new information and behind-the-scenes details to love on these releases. On the other hand, the wildest thing about the release from Wizarding World today was the fact we are already 20 years removed from the debut of this movie. No one could have believed that the film series would have ended up being as big of a phenomenon as it became. All of the books were a runaway sensation and Warner Bros. flipped these films into an even bigger hit. It’s wild to think about because Harry Potter is a theme park attraction and Halloween costume now. (Heck, it even gets some time in Space Jam: A New Legacy, showing you how important the series is to the studio.) For now, there are no plans for a formal reunion special yet, but it shouldn’t surprise anyone if it gets announced before the year is over.

Here’s what Wizarding World had to say about the release:

“This is only one part of the many 20th anniversary celebrations you can expect to see this year, as we approach nearly two decades since Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone first hit our cinema screens. Keep an eye out for more announcements soon.”

“As part of the 20th anniversary celebrations for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone, Magical Movie Mode will be released on 17th August – and will arrive jam-packed with filmmaking secrets, spell incantations, trivia, fun activities and curiosities.”

“This new release includes several special features as you watch the film, including a director’s commentary from Chris Columbus, deleted scenes, quizzes testing your potent knowledge of a vast array of topics from the film,and special graphic and audio features that will pop up on select scenes. See what new things you can learn about the beloved first film of the Harry Potter series.”

