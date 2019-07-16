The Ultimate Harry Potter Blu-ray Box Set Sale is Back For Prime Day 2019

This past Black Friday, Amazon briefly ran the best Harry Potter Blu-ray box set deal of all-time. Now it’s back for Prime Day 2019, and you have until the end of the day today, July 16th to get it – though supplies might not last that long.

At the time of writing, the Harry Potter 8-film Collection in 4K Ultra HD is only $79.49 – a whopping 56% off. If a 4K upgrade isn’t a priority, you can also get the 8-film Collection in 1080p Blu-ray for $27.49 – 73% off. There’s also the 31-disc Harry Potter Hogwarts Collection on Blu-ray with a whopping 45 hours of special features. It can be had right here for $84.49 (66% off). While you’re at it, you might want to check out Amazon’s list of Blu-ray Lightning Deals for the last day of their Prime Day event. It’s filled with a-list movies and TV shows. Also, make sure to check out our Gear section to keep tabs on more of the best Prime Day deals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, if you’re a Funko fan you might recall the chaos that was the Harry Potter Pocket Pop advent calendar release for the 2018 holiday season. Supply definitely didn’t meet demand, so Funko is changing up their strategy this year by offering pre-orders for a new Harry Potter Pop advent calendar and the first Marvel Pop advent calendar early.

Naturally, the full details on the new Marvel and Harry Potter versions are being kept under wraps to preserve the surprise, but it’s clear from the image above that the Harry Potter version has a Yule Ball holiday theme. As for the Marvel version, it seems as though a classic theme is in the works with Iron Man, Thanos, Captain Marvel, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and Captain Marvel Pocket Pops in the set of 24. You can pre-order both sets along with the Harry Potter advent calendar from last year right here with shipping slated for September / October.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.