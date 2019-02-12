‘Harry Potter’ Star Daniel Radcliffe Slams Patriots QB Tom Brady

As the star of the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe is known to stand up against evil. So he’s taking up a righteous cause in his mind when he talks trash about the quarterback of the New England Patriots. And while the National Football League is separated from most things, Radcliffe still has some strong opinions when it comes to the politics of the players.

While promoting his upcoming new show, Miracle Workers (trailer above), Variety asked the actor about his Super Bowl opinions. Despite being from the United Kingdom, the actor is still an avid follower of American football, and he has some strong opinions about NFL quarterback Tom Brady due to his political leanings AND dominance of the sport.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Daniel Radcliffe says he’s rooting for the Rams in the #SuperBowl and has a message for Tom Brady: “Take that MAGA hat out your locker” | #Sundance #VarietyStudio presented by @ATT pic.twitter.com/2b81RqrgBz — Variety (@Variety) January 27, 2019

“Who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?,” Variety asked.

“Rams! Cause, like, the whole world is rooting against the Patriots,” Radcliffe replied. “Sorry,” he added with a laugh.

“Should Tom Brady retire?,” Variety asked.

“No! But he should stop winning things. Take that MAGA hat out your locker,” Radcliffe added.

The actor is clearly not a Trump fan and is definitely disappointed that one of football’s biggest names was seen with a MAGA hat in his locker during the presidential campaign.

“I feel like that was the moment we’re all like, ‘Oh, come on, dude!’. We all wanna be, you know, ‘you’re awesome,’ and behind you, and don’t put that in there. So yeah, Rams,” Radcliffe said.

After the infamous hat photograph was taken back in 2015, Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, recommended that he stop talking politics. The athlete notably missed the Patriot’s visit to the White House in 2017, however, he did endorse Republican candidate Helen Brady (no relation) back in 2018. She was running for State Auditor of Massachusetts, but ended up losing the election.

When it comes to the big game, Radcliffe may be rooting for the Rams, but his hopes aren’t exactly high.

“I don’t think they’re gonna win, but I want them to,” he clarified.

Radcliffe’s upcoming series, Miracle Workers, is a comedy set in the offices of heaven with Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs, Boardwalk Empire) playing God. The series also stars Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) and Karan Soni (Deadpool 2), and will premiere on February 12th on TBS.