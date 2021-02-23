Harry Potter Dark Arts Fashion Collection Hits Hot Topic

Hot Topic has produced some of the best Harry Potter fashions over the years, and now you can add this Dark Arts collection to the list. It celebrates all of the darkest spells, curses, and potions in the wizarding world with a range of styles in green and black. Naturally, the Dark Mark is incorporated into many of the designs.

The Hot Topic Dark Arts collection includes a Dark Mark hoodie dress, plaid skirt, tank top, and t-shirts. You'll also find a potions dip-dye top, and biker shorts covered in icons like potion bottles, Deathly Hallows symbols, "HP" logos, and wands.

The Harry Potter Dark Arts collection is live here at Hot Topic with prices in the $20 to $50 range. Note that most of the items are also available to order in plus sizes. Inside that link you'll also find previously released items in Hot Topic's Harry Potter collection. This Loungefly Harry Potter Hogwarts school grounds mini backpack is particularly fantastic.

In other Harry Potter merch news, LEGO launched a huge wave of 2021 sets that included several exciting items in the Harry Potter line. LEGO paired the new releases with a promotion that offers a free, exclusive Monsters Book of Monsters set with a Draco Malfoy minifigure with any Harry Potter LEGO purchase over $75. The book even features pull-back action that activates a scurrying and mouth-snapping function. The deal is set to end on March 7th, so the time to take advantage is growing short.

You can check out all of the eligible sets here at LEGO. Most of the new Hogwarts Moments LEGO sets are currently in stock. Details on the Monsters Book of Monsters LEGO set can be found here.

