New ‘Harry Potter’ Roller Coaster Teased for Wizarding World Orlando

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter stands as a theme park paradise for book lovers. The sequestered space would make anyone think they’ve fallen into JK Rowling’s magical universe, and it looks like that world will expand a bit in Orlando soon.

Recently, Universal Orlando teased fans with an upcoming roller coaster that is coming to its Wizarding World. The ride, which was described as a “highly themed” attraction, has just released its first promo art.

As you can see below, the art doesn’t tell fans all that much. The poster shows Hogwarts in the background as a forest is seen covering the foreground. From the treetops, a roller coaster track can be seen, but there is one interesting tidbit seen here. A handful of Cornish pixies are seen buzzing around the track, and their appearance has sparked several theories about the roller coaster.

Naturally, fans of Harry Potter will remember pixies as they tend to cause trouble wherever they go. Hogwarts was inundated with the magical creatures after Gilderoy Lockhart brought a batch to his Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, and they managed to wreak havoc before Hermione could stun them. If these energetic guys have anything to do with this new ride, fans can expect it to be a turbulent one at the very least.

For now, fans will have to wait for more details on the Wizarding World addition. As the reports stand, this yet-named attraction will be the most-themed coaster to date at Universal Orlando, and it will debut in 2019. As things stand, it looks like this new coaster will take adrenaline junkies on a wild ride around the Forbidden Forest, and fans know Cornish pixies will be the least of their worries if that’s the case.

Of course, this isn’t the only news regarding the Harry Potter franchise to hit headlines. While the team at Universal Orlando is working on this new attraction, it seems other companies are endeavoring upon their own magical titles. Not only is Warner Bros. Pictures slated to release its Fantastic Beasts sequel this November, but recent reports went live about a possible Harry Potter video game in the works. A reel of reportedly leaked footage from Rocksteady Studios went live detailing the mysterious game, and fans were quick to throw their support by the AAA title.

