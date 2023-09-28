Harry Potter Star Gives Birth to Their First Child

One of the ensemble cast members of the Harry Potter films is officially a parent. Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley across the original franchise, recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has given birth to a son. The child, whose name is Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, was born on September 19th, and is the first child of Wright and her husband, Andrew Lococo. Wright and Lococo previously got married in 2022.

"Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo," Wright's post reads, "born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We're all healthy and happy. Andrew and I are so in love with our sun 🌞! So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience! Our perfect and loving midwives Tiffany and Taylor @dosmidwifery our wise and wonderful doula Patti @umamother our doctor Phabby if we had needed to transfer @phabulouscare 🕊️During these healing postpartum days we've been visited by some angels thank you @meaghan_snider_ @motherbees and @themilkywaymamas 🕊️ and thank you @ccmeyer for your incredibly informative course I took in the early weeks of pregnancy. Birth workers are amazing 🕊️ ! Lastly thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!"

Will There Be a Harry Potter Reboot?

The Harry Potter franchise is expected to branch into another medium — long-form television. Earlier this year, Warner Bros. Discovery executives revealed plans to reboot the saga as a television series, which would cover the entirety of J.K. Rowling's book series and ideally span seven seasons. Rowling would be involved with the new series in some capacity to ensure that it "remains loyal to her original material." No other information around the Harry Potter series has been revealed amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

"One of the other real strengths of Warner Bros. is we talk about the great IP that Warner Bros. owns," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently explained. "But, for us, the challenge is that our content, our great IP — Harry Potter, DC, Lord of the Rings — that content has been underused... We think there's a lot of shareholder value in attaching a 10-year DC — a real plan around DC, bringing Harry Potter back to HBO for 10 consecutive years, doing multiple movies of Lord of the Rings."

Will Bonnie Wright Return to Harry Potter?

In an interview earlier this year, Wright addressed whether or not she would want to reprise her role as Ginny in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a hypothetical movie adaptation of the recent theatrical production which follows adult versions of the cast.

"The biggest question everyone wants to know is if they are going to be making a TV/film version of it. I don't know," Wright shared with the Inside of You podcast. "It would be pretty fun because it's really about the children. It's not about our characters, so it wouldn't be a massive role. It would really be about these kids and the new generation. It would be fun, but I have no idea if they'll do it."

Congrats to Wright, Lococo, and their son!