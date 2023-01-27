Harry Potter Star Not Ruling Out a Possible Return

More than a decade has passed since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 landed in theaters and brought the titular wizard's journey to an end, and while various figures involved in the beloved series have made a return to the Wizarding World seem unlikely, Rupert Grint isn't necessarily ruling out the idea. Grint has previously cast doubt on such a return, and while his most recent comments haven't shown that he has more interest in the opportunity, he highlighted how possessive he feels over the character and that it would require the alignment of multiple factors for such a return.

While appearing on This Morning and addressing if he's become more open to a return, Grint confirmed, "Yeah, I think if the timing was right and everyone was kinda coming back I would definitely revisit it. It's a character that's important to me. I kinda grew up with him. We kinda became the same person. I feel very protective of him as well."

In the years following the end of the Harry Potter films, the franchise pivoted to deliver audiences the prequel series Fantastic Beasts. Between those films earning disappointing reactions both critically and financially, and with the original Harry Potter cast reuniting for last year's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special, interest in the early films has renewed.

Back in 2021, after having filmed the reunion special, Grint addressed how the experience impacted his outlook on a possible return.

"It's not something I go back and think about much. It's only recently, now that it's been 20 years since the first movie, those conversations have started," Grint shared with ComicBook.com. "It's great to see everyone again, it's very nostalgic, these films were a huge part of my life and I'm fond of everyone. But I think it ended at the right time, it was a long time, and it was great fun, and I think ... It's been 10 years since we shot the last one. I have a new perspective, I can appreciate it for what it is, a mad, enormously fun time. As far as another movie, I don't know. I don't know, exactly. I love that character, I feel very connected to him, so yeah, I don't know."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Harry Potter.

