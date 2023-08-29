Original Harry Potter Star Addresses a Possible Cursed Child Movie

It's been more than a decade since the Harry Potter film series came to an end, though the theatrical production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child served as a follow-up to those adventures and pivoted to focus on the children of Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley. Some fans have hoped to see that storyline brought to life as a movie, and while Ginny actor Bonnie Wright hasn't heard about such an adaptation happening, she admits that she'd be interested in such a project, largely because her character would only have minimal involvement. The next iteration of the Wizarding World is expected to be a TV series at HBO.

"The biggest question everyone wants to know is if they are going to be making a TV/film version of it. I don't know," Wright shared with the Inside of You podcast. "It would be pretty fun because it's really about the children. It's not about our characters, so it wouldn't be a massive role. It would really be about these kids and the new generation. It would be fun, but I have no idea if they'll do it."

While Wright might be open to taking a small role in the project, audiences shouldn't expect Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe to reprise his role, as he shared back in 2022 that he hasn't been away from the franchise long enough to have much desire to return.

"This isn't the answer that anybody's going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it's not a part of my day-to-day life anymore," Radcliffe shared with Entertainment Weekly about him taking part in the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special. "I'm getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I'm really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I'm never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back."

He added, "For me, it's only been 10. It's not something I'm really interested in doing right now."

