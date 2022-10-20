Harry Potter Star Tom Felton Says Daniel Radcliffe Is "Like a Brother"





Harry Potter's Tom Felton said that Daniel Radcliffe is "like a brother." In promotion for his new memoir, the franchise star told CBS Sunday Morning that he really loves the Harry Potter actor like family. It's been hard to get all of them in the same place. But, when it happens, the Internet stops in its tracks. Radcliffe has done a great job of keeping himself busy. Even though the Harry Potter tag sticks to him, the young star has done a great job at plugging away and finding different roles. Felton has to carve his own path through the trials and tribulations of Hollywood. But, their relationship has maintained and couldn't be any different than what it was on-screen. Check out what he had to say.

"I love the man dearly," Felton explained while promoting Beyond the Wand. "I don't see him as much as I'd like to — that's the same for all of us, really. But I consider him a brother, definitely. Huge amounts of respect for him… But it was important to me, looking back, how important his enthusiasm and his eventual professionalism runs down the ranks, if you will."

Felton's Perspective on His Co-Stars After Harry Potter

"[Radcliffe] could've very much easily, I think, coasted a lot of those years. And it seemed to me, on set with him, that he was always up for bringing as much as he can to the table, always being collaborative," Felton added. "And I think he learned that the same way that I did: from the other chaps around us."

The Washington Post also spoke to the Malfoy actor about his suspected romance with Emma Watson. Many Potter fans shipped the two, but Felton insists that it was more like a brother/sister type relationship. People might not believe it, but he claims it's the truth.

He said, "I've always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear… That isn't to say that there's never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times."

"Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on," Felton continued. "I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, 'I love her like a sister.' But there was more to it than that."

Would you love to see the duo together again? Let us know down in the comments!