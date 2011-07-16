Harry Potter Star Has Wizard Family Reunion

✖

One Harry Potter star had a bit of a wizard family reunion this week. Although, it wasn’t exactly planned. Tom Felton, the kid who helped bring Draco Malfoy to life on the big screen actually ran into Bertie Gilbert, who plays his fictional son Scorpius in the last chapter of the original Harry Potter saga. Both of them were going to see In The Heights and caught up a bit. Fans had a lot of fun with this revelation. It seems as though Felton is always running into one of his former co-stars at some event. They’re all getting to the age where people would love a full-scale reunion. Now, that might seem a bit far-fetched, but anything is possible in the social media age. Gilbert also put a hysterical touch on the photo by brandishing the image of the two actors together from the end of Deathly Hallows Part 2. Check out the two Malfoys together down below.

Felton wrote, “When Draco sat next to Scorpius. Completely by chance! Was such a lovely coincidence before sitting down to watch @intheheightsmovie”

In a recent interview with People, the Draco Malfoy actor said that he hoped to make a return to the Wizarding World at some point on-screen. It’s no secret that Warner Bros. still has Harry Potter as a huge priority on all of their platforms. So, a TV show is absolutely in the cards. But, if that happens, Felton wants dibs on the character he made so memorable.

"If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" Felton told the outlet. "Any chance to be a Malfoy again would be greatly accepted." "I do feel if someone else played [Draco], I'd be slightly possessive, going, 'Hang on,' " Felton explained.

"I was speaking to Rupert [Grint], Daniel and Emma [Watson] separately the other day and [said], 'Twenty years, can you imagine that?' " he added. "First of all, they all look the bloody same, literally. Rupert looks exactly the same."

"Also, we're all sort of a bit flabbergasted that it's [even] more popular [now]," Felton also mentioned. "We're all a bit surprised by that. We're certainly excited, and made to feel old when we realize that it was 20 years ago that we made the first film."

Would you like to see Felton play Malfoy again? Let us know down in the comments below!