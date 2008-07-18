HBO Max Is Losing a Ton of Movies Next Month
HBO Max recently revealed the full lineup of movies and shows that are being added to its streaming roster in the month of August. While there is quite a lot to be excited about, the streamer also shared that a whole slew of great movies are leaving the roster as well. Over the next few weeks, some popular films and major film franchise are set to exit HBO Max.
The biggest lost to prepare for in August if you're an HBO Max subscriber is the Harry Potter franchise. All eight Harry Potter movies are going to be leaving HBO Max on August 31st, but world of wizards represents just one franchise set to exit the streaming service.
The Ocean's Eleven movies are leaving HBO Max next month, along with the Final Destination franchise, the Cinderella Story movies, the Wesley Snipes Blade trilogy and a few Underworld films. Popular movies like The Dark Knight and Space Jam are also on their way out.
Here's the full list of titles leaving HBO Max in August:
August 2
300: Rise of an Empire, 2014
August 3
Aldnoah.Zero (Dubbed), 2014
Inuyasha, 2019
Mob Psycho 100 (Dubbed), 2019
Puella Magi Madoka Magica, 2012
The Promised Neverland (Dubbed), 2019
August 4
Top Gear, Season 26
August 6
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys, 2021 (HBO)
August 12
For A Good Time, Call ..., 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
August 17
Top Gear, Season 27
August 26
Pure, 2020
August 27
Profugos, 2012 (HBO)
August 31
17 Again, 2009
2 Days in New York, 2012 (HBO)
42nd Street, 1933
A Cinderella Story, 2004
A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits, 2016
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
A Mighty Wind, 2003 (HBO)
Admission, 2013 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
Alan Partridge, 2014 (HBO)
Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
Alex Cross, 2012
America's Sweethearts, 2001
Another Cinderella Story, 2008
Army of One, 2016 (HBO)
Batman Begins, 2005
Beetlejuice, 1988
Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
Best in Show, 2000 (HBO)
Beyond the Black Rainbow, 2011 (HBO)
Birth, 2004 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
Blade II, 2002
Blade: Trinity, 2004
Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
Broadcast News, 1987 (HBO)
Bronson, 2009 (HBO)
Caddyshack, 1980
Charlie's Angels, 2000
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
City of God, 2003 (HBO)
Cloverfield, 2008 (HBO)
Cold Mountain, 2003
Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
Daphne & Velma, 2018
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Defiance, 2008 (HBO)
Dennis the Menace, 1993
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dolphin Tale, 2011
Dolphin Tale 2, 2014
Down a Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
Dracula Untold, 2014 (HBO)
Dumb & Dumber, 1994
El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2015 (HBO)
Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
Fay Grim, 2007 (HBO)
Final Destination, 2000
Final Destination 2, 2003
Final Destination 3, 2006
Final Destination 5, 2011
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Fool's Gold, 2008
For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)
For Your Consideration, 2006 (HBO)
Free Willy, 1993
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove, 2010
Friends With Kids, 2012 (HBO)
From Dusk Til Dawn, 1996
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
Get Carter, 1971
Getting Played, 2006 (HBO)
Gran Torino, 2008
Grumpy Old Men, 1993
Gun Shy, 2017 (HBO)
Hairspray, 1988
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, 2011
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode, 2001
Horrible Bosses, 2011
How to Deal, 2003 (HBO)
Huracan (AKA Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
I Give it a Year, 2013 (HBO)
I Spy, 2002
Impostor, 2002 (HBO)
Julie, 1956
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
King Kong, 2005 (HBO) Extended Version
Klute, 1971
Kong: Skull Island, 2017
La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
Lean on Me, 1989
Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
Like Crazy, 2011 (HBO)
Los Cronocrimenes (AKA Timecrimes), 2008 (HBO)
Lost in Space, 1998
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
My Dog Skip, 2000
Mystic River, 2003
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, 2019
Nanny McPhee, 2006 (HBO)
National Lampoon's European Vacation, 1985
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Not Easily Broken, 2009
Oblivion, 2013 (HBO)
Ocean's Eleven, 2001
Ocean's Thirteen, 2007
Ocean's Twelve, 2004
Page One, 2011 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
Paulie, 1998 (HBO)
Point Break, 1991
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Project X, 2012
Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)
Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Red Sonja, 1985
Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Roots (Mini Series), 1977
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
Son of Kong, 1933
Space Jam, 1996
Starship Troopers, 1997
Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
Super Fly, 1972
Taken 2, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
Tales from The Darkside: The Movie, 1990 (HBO)
Tea for Two, 1950
The Amazing Panda Adventure, 1995
The Ant Bully, 2006
The Big Sleep, 1946
The Bridges of Madison County, 1995
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
The Dark Crystal, 1982
The Dark Knight, 2008
The East, 2013 (HBO)
The Extra Man, 2010 (HBO)
The Final Destination, 2009
The First Monday in May, 2016 (HBO)
The Fugitive, 1993
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
The Goodbye Girl, 1977
The Loft, 2015 (HBO)
The Man Who Would Be King, 1975
The Mask, 1994
The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976
The Pelican Brief, 1993
The Raid 2, 2014
The Reader, 2008 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
The Town, 2010
This Must Be the Place, 2012
Tickled, 2016 (HBO)
Tom & Jerry: The Movie, 1993
Transformers, 2007 (HBO)
Transporter 2, 2005 (HBO)
Tweety's High-Flying Adventures, 2000
Two Weeks Notice, 2002
Underworld, 2003
Underworld: Awakening, 2012
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009
Undisputed, 2002 (HBO)
Unforgiven, 1992
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, 2012
Valentine's Day, 2010
Vanilla Sky, 2001 (HBO)
View From the Top, 2003 (HBO)
Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
We Are Marshall, 2006
What Women Want, 2000 (HBO)
Young Man with a Horn, 1949
