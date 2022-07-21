Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
August is just around the corner and HBO Max is gearing up for the new month by letting subscribers know what's in store. On Thursday, HBO Max released the full list of movies and TV shows being added to the streaming lineup over the course of the month. Whether you're a fan of classic movies or new fantasy TV shows, there's quite a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks.
The biggest title hitting HBO Max in August is actually an HBO original series. House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, turning back the clock a couple hundred years and focusing on the Targaryen family while they were on the throne. The series will premiere simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max August 21st.
August is kicking off with the addition of several movies to HBO Max. Films like The Notebook, Charlie's Angels, Ex Machina, Garfield, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers are all among the titles being added on August 1st.
You can check out the full lineup of HBO Max's August additions below!
August 1
A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III, 2013 (HBO)
A Most Violent Year, 2015 (HBO)
Amy, 2015 (HBO)
Barely Lethal, 2015 (HBO)
Belle, 2013 (HBO)
Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)
Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)
Blue Velvet, 1986 (HBO)
Bug, 2007 (HBO)
Cadillac Man, 1990 (HBO)
Charlie's Angels, 2000
Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, 2003
Chasing Papi, 2003 (HBO)
Children of a Lesser God, 1986 (HBO)
Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)
Colors, 1988 (HBO)
Damien Omen II, 1978 (HBO)
Dark Places, 2015 (HBO)
Days of Being Wild, 1990
DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery, 2022
Enemy, 2014 (HBO)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask, 1972 (HBO)
Ex Machina, 2015 (HBO)
Fantastic Voyage, 1966 (HBO)
Fighting, 2009 (HBO)
From Hell, 2001 (HBO)
Garfield, 2004 (HBO)
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties, 2006 (HBO) Extended Version
Gaslight, 1944
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, 1999
Ginger & Rosa, 2012 (HBO)
How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, 2008 (HBO)
How to Talk to Girls at Parties, 2017 (HBO)
Industry, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, 1978 (HBO)
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jeff, Who Lives at Home, 2011 (HBO)
Laggies, 2014 (HBO)
Late August, Early September, 1998
Lean on Pete, 2017 (HBO)
Life After Beth, 2014 (HBO)
Lions for Lambs, 2007 (HBO)
Little Men, 2016 (HBO)
Little Women, 1994
Locke, 2013 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Man of the Year, 2006 (HBO)
Miles Ahead, 2016
Mississippi Grind, 2015 (HBO)
Mojave, 2015 (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, 2016 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Obvious Child, 2014 (HBO)
Original Cast Album: Company, 1970
Out of the Past, 1947
Remember, 2016 (HBO)
Revenge of the Green Dragons, 2014 (HBO)
Slow West, 2015 (HBO)
Son of a Gun, 2014 (HBO)
Source Code, 2011
Stardust, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go, Season 7C
The Adderall Diaries, 2016 (HBO)
The Blood of a Poet, 1932
The Captive, 2014 (HBO)
The Devil's Backbone, 2001
The End of the Tour, 2015 (HBO)
The Fault in Our Stars, 2014 (HBO)
The Field Guide to Evil, 2018 (HBO)
The Great Escape, 1963 (HBO)
The Last Word, 2017 (HBO)
The Notebook, 2004
The One, 2001 (HBO)
The Possession, 2012 (HBO) Extended Version
The Rover, 2014 (HBO)
The Spectacular Now, 2013 (HBO)
The Spiderwick Chronicles, 2008 (HBO)
The Testament of Orpheus, 1960
The Transporter Refueled, 2015 (HBO)
Thunderstruck, 2012 (HBO)
Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)
Trouble With the Curve, 2012 (HBO)
Tusk, 2014 (HBO)
Under the Skin, 2014 (HBO)
Whiplash, 2014
August 4
Sweet Life: Los Angeles, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Sweet: Los Angeles gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South L.A., as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.
August 21
American Sniper, 2014
House of the Dragon, Series Premiere (HBO)
August 25
House of Ho, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013 (HBO) Extended Version