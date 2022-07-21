Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

August is just around the corner and HBO Max is gearing up for the new month by letting subscribers know what's in store. On Thursday, HBO Max released the full list of movies and TV shows being added to the streaming lineup over the course of the month. Whether you're a fan of classic movies or new fantasy TV shows, there's quite a lot to look forward to over the next few weeks.

The biggest title hitting HBO Max in August is actually an HBO original series. House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, turning back the clock a couple hundred years and focusing on the Targaryen family while they were on the throne. The series will premiere simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max August 21st.

August is kicking off with the addition of several movies to HBO Max. Films like The Notebook, Charlie's Angels, Ex Machina, Garfield, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers are all among the titles being added on August 1st.

You can check out the full lineup of HBO Max's August additions below!