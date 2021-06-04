Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2021

June is just around the corner and HBO Max is putting together a monster lineup of new movies and TV shows for the month ahead. Between new Warner Bros. movie releases and iconic titles from years past, the WarnerMedia streaming service is delivering something for just about everybody throughout the month of June. On Thursday, HBO Max unveiled the complete roster of movies and TV shows arriving on the lineup in June, giving subscribers a heads up on when they can expect some new titles for their watchlists.

All eight Harry Potter movies are making their long-awaited return to HBO Max on June 1st, giving fans of the beloved wizarding franchise a chance to watch through them all again. That first day of the month also represents the return of Shazam!

The same-day streaming released of Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max continues in June, which will see two such films debut in back-to-back weeks. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It arrives on June 4th, followed by Jon Chu's adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical In the Heights, debuting on June 11th.

You can take a look at the full roster of June's new additions below!