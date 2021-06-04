Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2021

By Charlie Ridgely

June is just around the corner and HBO Max is putting together a monster lineup of new movies and TV shows for the month ahead. Between new Warner Bros. movie releases and iconic titles from years past, the WarnerMedia streaming service is delivering something for just about everybody throughout the month of June. On Thursday, HBO Max unveiled the complete roster of movies and TV shows arriving on the lineup in June, giving subscribers a heads up on when they can expect some new titles for their watchlists.

All eight Harry Potter movies are making their long-awaited return to HBO Max on June 1st, giving fans of the beloved wizarding franchise a chance to watch through them all again. That first day of the month also represents the return of Shazam!

The same-day streaming released of Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max continues in June, which will see two such films debut in back-to-back weeks. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It arrives on June 4th, followed by Jon Chu's adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical In the Heights, debuting on June 11th.

You can take a look at the full roster of June's new additions below!

June 1

A Shot In The Dark, 1964 (HBO)
The American President, 1995
The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)
Bangkok Dangerous, 2008 (HBO)
Black Rain, 1989 (HBO)
Bless The Child, 2000 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
Camelot, 1967
Cold Case
The Conjuring 2, 2016
Curse Of The Pink Panther, 1983 (HBO)
Dirty Pretty Things, 2003 (HBO)
Disaster Movie, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Doctor Sleep, 2019 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Dr. Strangelove, 1964
Drillbit Taylor, 2008 (HBO)
Eight Men Out, 1988 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007
El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son), 2019 (HBO) 
El Remedio (Aka The Prescription), 2019 (HBO) 
Extract, 2009 (HBO)
Eyes Wide Shut, 1999
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
The Green Mile, 1999
The Grifters, 1990 (HBO)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009 
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1, 2010
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2, 2011
The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)
Humboldt County, 2008 (HBO)
Iris, 2001 (HBO)
It Takes Two, 1995 (HBO)
Jerry Maguire, 1996
Just Married, 2003 (HBO)
Kajillionaire, 2020 (HBO)
Kung Fu Hustle, 2005
Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon, 2010
Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy, 2011
Leapfrog: The Letter Factory, 2003
The Manhattan Project, 1986 (HBO)
Matchstick Men, 2003 (HBO)
Mindhunters, 2005 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Orange County, 2002 (HBO)
Other People's Money, 1991 (HBO)
Pale Rider, 1985
The Pink Panther, 1964 (HBO)
The Pink Panther, 2006 (HBO)
The Pink Panther 2, 2009 (HBO)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990 (HBO)
Rat Race, 2001 (HBO)
Return Of The Pink Panther, 1975 (HBO)
Revenge Of The Pink Panther, 1978 (HBO)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991
Shazam!, 2019
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Son Of The Pink Panther, 1993 (HBO)
Stoker, 2013 (HBO)
Take Me Home Tonight, 2011 (HBO)
This Is 40, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Three Days Of The Condor, 1975 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
Trail Of The Pink Panther, 1982 (HBO)
True Romance, 1993
Victor/Victoria, 1982
Wedding Crashers, 2005
The Wedding Singer, 1998
Without a Trace

June 2

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

June 3

The Fungies!, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO) 

June 4

Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (
El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter), 2020 (HBO) 

June 5

Clueless, 1995 (HBO)
Off the Air, Season 10

June 6

Rizzoli & Isles

June 8

Billy on the Street
Killerman, 2019 (HBO)

June 9

Young Hearts, 2020

June 10

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look,  (HBO) 
Hacks, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Lazor Wulf, Season 2
Legendary, Max Original Season 2 Finale

June 11

Betty, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) 
In season two, our five protagonists are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. 

In the Heights, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 

June 12

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005 (HBO)

June 15

Revolution Rent, Documentary Premiere (HBO) 
The documentary, directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony® and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Rent,” the country’s first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years. 

June 17

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
The Little Things, 2021 (HBO) 

June 18

Super Friends

June 19

Fatale, 2020 (HBO)

June 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

June 24

LFG, Max Original Documentary Premiere
A no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s national team’s ongoing fight for equal pay as told by Megan Rapinoe, Jessica McDonald, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelley O’Hara, Sam Mewis and others. 

June 25

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!), 2020 (HBO) 
PAUSE with Sam Jay, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

June 29

The Legend of the Underground, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

