HBO Max Users Have Just Days Left To Stream a Disastrous Wes Craven Remake

Wes Craven is one of the most important horror movie directors of all time, and his impact on the genre is undeniable. Throughout a storied career that spanned decades, beginning in 1972 with The Last House on the Left, Craven made his mark on the genre and left his legacy as a master of psychological terror with suspense through movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hills Have Eyes, and Scream. Unsurprisingly, Craven’s works have been revisited on numerous occasions for more modern remakes, including one disastrous remake that is about to leave HBO Max.

HBO Max subscribers only have a few days left to stream A Nightmare on Elm Street, the 2010 remake of Craven’s iconic 1984 franchise-launcher of the same name. Directed by Samuel Bayer and written by Wesley Strick and Eric Heisserer, the movie followed a similar plot as the original, centering around a group of teens who begin to be stalked and murdered in their dreams by the terrifying Freddy Krueger. The remake is set to leave HBO Max on November 30th.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) Is a Disservice to the Original and Fans

No A Nightmare on Elm Street sequel has ever come close to the sheer greatness of the original, but we didn’t expect the 2010 remake to be as terrible as it was. The movie was a soulless reimagining that abandoned the creative energy and dark humor of the original in favor of a more serious tone. The uninspired writing affected pretty much every aspect of the film, from weak characters with little chemistry to weakened scares that lacked pizazz. The movie also shifted from the great practical effects of the first to an excessive amount of CGI that just wasn’t great and doesn’t hold up today.

The biggest disappointment, though, came in the iconic slasher villain of Freddy. Not only did the bad CGI make him a less intimidating figure, but he was also entirely unconvincing. Jackie Earle Haley is a talented actor who did his best with the script he was given, but the movie took a completely misguided approach to the villain, removing the iconic wit that made Robert Englund’s version so good. This made the character less entertaining and the story less compelling.

While even the worst A Nightmare on Elm Street sequels had still been fun up until this point, the 2010 remake was a misguided effort that completely missed the mark. The film only pulled in a staggeringly low 14% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the lowest-rated movie in the franchise. The movie performed a bit better with the audience, but even that score was rotten at 43%.

Where to Stream A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) After It Leaves HBO Max?

A Nightmare on Elm Street is leaving HBO Max and possibly streaming altogether. The movie doesn’t currently stream anywhere outside of its current home, and it’s unclear if it will move to a different streaming platform. This doesn’t mean fans of the franchise can’t still watch it. A Nightmare on Elm Street will still be available to rent or buy online, and there are always physical copies.

