HBO Max’s New Disaster Sequel Instantly Becomes its Biggest Movie

Despite dismal critics’ ratings and an audience score that didn’t fare much better, this long-awaited disaster flick sequel has easily become HBO‘s most popular offering since it debuted on the platform, taking over the #1 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list almost immediately and pushing the hotly debated and controversial Wuthering Heights from the top position. And though it failed to live up to the expectations set by its predecessor, it seems that this movie isn’t budging from the Top 10 anytime soon.

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Greenland 2: Migration stars Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, and follows up on the aftermath of a devastating comet strike that decimated the majority of the planet. Now, the Garrity family (Butler, Baccarin, Roman Griffith Davis) must leave the safety of their Greenland bunker in hopes of finding a new home in a broken, post-apocalyptic world. Their goal? Finding a protected crater in France that looks to have a livable environment and breathable air. According to critics, however, it doesn’t hold a candle to the first film in the duology, going out with more of a whimper than a bang.

Where Did Greenland 2 Go Wrong?

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There was something that felt both personal and relatable about the first Greenland film. And while it wasn’t perfect by any means, it put its all behind the story it was telling—one about a family doing their best to stick together and survive against impossible odds. But the second comes across as all style and no substance, despite its returning stars. “That deeply personal edge in the original film now feels badly blunted. Stars Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin both return, but this time their race for survival feels perfunctory. Worse than that: it feels dull,” says critic Grant Watson of Fiction Machine. The absurdity of the plot is no longer endearing; now it’s just boring.

General audiences held a more charitable view of Greenland 2, but not by much, rating it a middling 66%. One viewer who preferred the sequel to the original, “While Greenland 2 is better than its predecessor, it still doesn’t achieve what it could have. It feels like they tried to put too much in it, making what should have been powerful scenes feel rushed and too easy. For the most part, the performances are well done. The concept is entertaining but not fully fleshed out.”

What are your thoughts on Greenland 2? Does it deserve the #1 spot on HBO’s Top 10? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to see what’s going on over at the ComicBook forum.