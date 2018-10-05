New ‘Hellboy’ Movie Banner Released For New York Comic Con

Hot on the heels of the release of its first poster, the new Hellboy starring David Harbour will be taking to New York Comic Con with impressive banner artwork. Check out the new banner in Harbour’s tweet below before the film hits theaters on April 12, 2019.

it’ll be HOT AF tomorrow at the javits center

so roll out the BIG RED carpet quickly AF 🙄😈

looking forward to geek out with my nerd brothers and sisters over #hellboy with creator @artofmmignola , and the talented @SashaBianca23 , @danieldaekim and #ianmcshane . #NYCC pic.twitter.com/b0lry9HzXn — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 5, 2018

The previous adaptations of the character starring Ron Perlman have a passionate fanbase, making viewers anxious about how Harbour will handle the role. While we wait to get our first glimpse at the character in action, fans have been receptive to how Harbour looks as the character in these initial teases.

Earlier this week, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola revealed that, despite the number of passionate fans who loved Perlman’s collaborations with Guillermo del Toro, once del Toro opted out of crafting a third movie, starting from scratch would be the best path for the series.

“Early on there was some idea of continuing the storyline that del Toro had started but would that be fair to a new director? So we decided to just start over,” Mignola shared with Deadline. “Neil [Marshall] is a horror director, so the idea then was to make a darker film. If you are going to use a guy, let him do what he does best. So we went through the script taking out the del Toro-isms and in some ways go out of our way to make sure we are doing a different Hellboy with its own distinct character [as a project] but still adhering to the comics.”

In addition to the darker, more R-rated tone of this new film, another difference is how Mignola has contributed to the picture.

“The difference is I had known del Toro for six years by the time we did the first movie. Neil I met a couple months before he worked on the movie. It was very different, but I have been involved ever since they said, ‘Hey we’re gonna make another Hellboy movie, and we’re gonna do this story,’” Mignola admitted. “I’ve bounced back and forth with them about how to adapt this particular Hellboy story. At various times I’ve jumped in and been much more active in the screenplay than I ever was on the Del Toro movies. But I did nothing so far as design stuff on the movie. Guillermo wanted me as a concept artist, but on this movie, there were other concept artists. I came in and I looked at some stuff, but they were trying to do something so close to what’s on the comics that they really leaned on what had been done by Duncan [Fegredo] and me in the comics.”

Fans can see Hellboy in theaters on April 12, 2019.

