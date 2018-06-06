‘Hellboy’ Reboot Release Date Announced

The Hellboy reboot now has an official release date, which will be January 11th, 2019.

THR made the release date announcement; Hellboy had been expected to hit theaters sometime in early 2019, but now it seems it will be one kicking off the entire year of highly-anticipated comic book movies.

In a somewhat confusing turn of events, Empire magazine announced a January 11, 2019, release date for Hellboy months ago; Lionsgate Studios refuted that report at the time, citing that Hellboy had no official release date. Now it’s clear that Empire was correct in its original report, and the studio was simply downplaying its plans, until the release date had been firmly decided on.

The Hellboy reboot’s plot is based on “The Wild Hunt” storyline from the comics. That arc sees evil witch Nimue The Blood Queen return from the dead, forcing Hellboy and his allies on a desperate mission to collect the artifact(s) that will slay the Blood Queen again.

The film stars Stranger Things‘s David Harbour as Hellboy; Ian McShane as Professor Broom; Milla Jovovich as the evil Nimue the Blood Queen; and Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim is playing Ben Daimio. The Descent and Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall will be directing from a script by Eureka‘s Andrew Cosby and Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Christopher Golden.

Catch Hellboy in theaters on January 11th, 2019.