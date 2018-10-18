Full ‘Hellboy’ NYCC Trailer Leaks Online

David Harbour’s new take on Hellboy made his debut at New York Comic Con earlier this month, where a trailer for the upcoming franchise reboot was shown to those attending the film’s panel. Unfortunately, Lionsgate has yet to release the trailer online, so fans that didn’t make the convention aren’t able to see what the 2019 adaptation looks like.

That changed this weekend, as someone who attended New York Comic Con filmed the trailer on their phone and has shared it online for everyone to enjoy.

You can watch the trailer in the video below!

The video gives fans the first chance to see Harbour’s iteration of the character in action, making jokes and fighting monsters, showing off both sides of the Mike Mignola creation. We also get our first glimpses of Alice Monaghan (Sasha Lane), Professor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane), Ben Daimio (Daniel Dae Kim), and Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich). The trailer even shows off Hellboy with his full horns and crown, which was met with a roar from the crowd.

Harbour, along with director Neil Marshall, certainly have big shoes to fill with this reboot, taking the reins from Ron Perlman and Guillermo Del Toro. However, as the creator of the franchise, Mike Mignola believes that this new adaptation takes things back to the comic roots, and that was the best direction for a reboot.

“We went back and forth on that,” Mignola said. “Early on there was some idea of continuing the storyline that del Toro had started but would that be fair to a new director? So we decided to just start over. Neil is a horror director, so the idea then was to make a darker film. If you are going to use a guy, let him do what he does best. So we went through the script taking out the del Toro-isms and in some ways go out of our way to make sure we are doing a different Hellboy with its own distinct character [as a project] but still adhering to the comics.”

Hellboy is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2019.