Henry Cavill Hopes to Reunite With Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie Again After Mission: Impossible - Fallout

This week brought the exciting news that Henry Cavill is returning to play Superman once again, but the DCEU isn't the only big franchise he's been a part of. In 2018, the actor appeared alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, a fan-favorite of the action films. While it's unlikely Cavill would return as August Walker AKA John Lark due to the fact that he got impaled in the face by a hook and fell into an exploding helicopter off the side of a mountain, the actor would like to work with Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie again. Today, Cavill participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York and talked about working with the M:I creatives.

"When you're working with McQ, you realize that he's not stuck to one thing, and that's really, really important," Cavill explained. "I think it's very important to have a framework to work from, but he is constantly evolving the story depending on how the scenes are turned out, what's available, any new ideas that are coming in. He and Tom [Cruise] as a duo are extraordinary because they are always coming up with creative ideas. They'll have meetings about stuff and say, 'What if this happened instead of that?' and they'll go, 'Oh, that's a really good idea, but that means you have to change all of this.' And go 'We love this. So let's change all of that.' It did become very much sides (new lines) the night before and sometimes the day of, which is becoming more and more usual."

Is Henry Cavill Excited To Play Superman Again?

Black Adam hit theatres over the weekend, and it was the start of a new era for Cavill's Superman. Aside from Zack Snyder's Justice League, Black Adam marks Cavill's first appearance in the DCEU since the original Justice League was released in 2017. For the past few years, it's been unclear if the star would return as the Man of Steel, but it was finally confirmed this week that he is coming back in a big way. During the interview with Horowitz, he talked about his return.

"How you guys expressed it is exactly how I feel," Cavill said after the crowd cheered about his comeback "The character means so much to me. It's been five years now, and quite rightly, otherwise, I probably shouldn't deserve to wear the cape but I never gave up hope and it's amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."

Black Adam is now playing in theatres. The release dates for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two are July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.