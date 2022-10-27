Henry Cavill Teases an "Enormously Joyful Superman" With His DC Return

As DC fans know, Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill is officially back as Superman on the big screen. Having made his return in Black Adam's post-credit scene this week, the long talked about emergence of the fan-favorite in his classic costume has been the biggest thing to happen to the DCU in live-action in quite some time. For Cavill himself, the return was something that was a long time coming but also something he always knew would happen. Speaking during a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York, Cavill spoke about his future as the character.

"How you guys expressed it is exactly how I feel," Cavill said after the crowd roared and cheered about his return. "The character means so much to me. It's been five years now, and quite rightly, otherwise I probably shouldn't deserve to wear the cape but I never gave up hope and it's amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."

Cavill confirmed that there's nothing to share just yet about what his big-screen Superman future holds, teasing that as a partner to the studio he's got to keep some of their secrets. That said he did divulge some details about how his Black Adam scene came together, revealing that he had to get permission from The Witcher production to go shoot it and that he had his pick of which suit to wear.

"It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn't too sure how it's going to feel, whether it's going to be 'cool, back in the suit;' or whether it was going to be something which was very emotionally connective because I put the Man of Steel suit back on. I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit, and it was incredibly important to me to just be standing and enjoying that moment. Yeah, that is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again."

Cavill's return as Superman comes five years after his last appearance as the character, with no confirmation just yet about what his next appearance will be.