Henry Cavill Calls Superman Return in Black Adam "Top Moment" in His Career

The cape is officially out of the bag. After being absent from the world of DC movies for several years, Henry Cavill finally made his Superman comeback this weekend in the Black Adam post-credits scene. Dwayne Johnson, the film's star and producer, was relentless in pulling the cameo together because he wanted to see his and Cavill's characters share an on-screen universe. Cavill is now looking ahead to what he is saying is a bright future for his Superman on the big screen, and considering his return one of the "top moments" of his acting career.

On Wednesday night, Cavill sat down with Josh Horowitz for a live taping of his Happy Sad Confused podcast, as part of a benefit for the 92nd Street Y in New York City. Cavill walked the host through how his return actually happened, and the joy he felt when putting the suit back on for the first time.

"Well, I was on Witcher and I got the call saying 'Hey, this is happening, when can you do it?' I was like, 'I'm working six day weeks, I don't know when I can do this," Cavill said of the opportunity. "They said, 'We've got these dates.' And I said, 'Okay, I'll come in and do it.' We had to get clearance from Witcher production but it was so top secret we couldn't tell them what, we just said, 'Hey there's this thing I've got to do, can you clear me for it.' I don't know whether anyone suspected or not because there was all the talk about Comic-Con at the time as well. So I went to Warner Bros. Studios in the UK, on a super secret set. All whispers and capes, everything all hidden, and got back into the suit."

"It was a very powerful moment for me," he continued. "I wasn't too sure how it's going to feel, whether it's going to be 'cool, back in the suit;' or whether it was going to be something which was very emotionally connective because I put the Man of Steel suit back on. I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit, and it was incredibly important to me to just be standing and enjoying that moment. Yeah, that is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again."

What's Next for Henry Cavill's Superman?

Nothing has been officially announced just yet, but there are definitely plans in place for Cavill to have a future as Superman on the big screen. Executives at Warner Bros. reportedly want more focus on Superman going forward, and they just hired the duo of James Gunn and Peter Safran to spearhead the DC franchise.

