Dwayne Johnson Went Behind DC Films Boss's Back to Get Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo

Dwayne Johnson clearly isn't a fan of keeping secrets. Black Adam doesn't open in theaters until this weekend, but DC fans are already buzzing about the film's Henry Cavill cameo, which Johnson has been talking pretty openly about since the premiere. Fans have been waiting to see Cavill's Superman back on the big screen, and Johnson went to great lengths to make sure the anticipated cameo took place in his movie, going over the head of the executive in charge of DC films in order to get the green light.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed look at the current state of DC movies at Warner Bros. DC Films boss Walter Hamada is exiting this week and he doesn't have a replacement at the moment, putting the DC franchise in the hands of Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy. According to THR's report, it was De Luca and Abdy who ultimately helped Johnson get the Cavill cameo worked out.

Hamada reportedly didn't want the cameo to happen, as he wanted to move on from the previous, Zack Snyder-led era of the DCEU. When he said no, Johnson took things into his own hands and went above Hamada, asking De Luca and Abdy to make the cameo happen. They said yes and got a deal done around Labor Day, shooting the scene last month.

Is Henry Cavill's Superman Back for Good?

The future of Cavill's Superman is still unknown, but Warner Bros. executives are very high on making Man of Steel 2 happen. The current WB brass is even meeting with writers to start working on the film. Johnson also has his own plans, which involve a movie about Black Adam and Superman.

"I think the question is, should it be the showdown? I don't know if that's the way to go," Johnson told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about a potential Black Adam/Superman crossover movie. "And when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, as I know they will... as they pay attention to the words that were said, they pay attention to the nuance of the looks. We'll let that lead us."

"We can't go right there right away." he continued. "Now we've gotten to a great place where we've delivered for the audience. And when I say 'we're listening to the audience,' they know we mean it. And when we say, 'we're building up the DC Universe,' we mean it. This is what we mean. And when we say, 'welcome home,' you know who I'm talking about."

