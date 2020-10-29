Hocus Pocus Reunion Casts John Stamos as "Handsome Devil"

Fans have been waiting for the Sanderson Sisters' family reunion decades after the release of Hocus Pocus, the classic Halloween movie featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches with a thirst for virgin blood and the immortality it provides. Now we know another fan-favorite star will appear in the upcoming virtual reunion, providing an appropriately-timed casting reveal thanks to Midler's loose lips on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Midler dropped the surprising news that John Stamos would appear in the project as a character she affectionally refers to as a "handsome devil."

This makes it sound like Stamos will be playing the role originally fulfilled by comedy filmmaker Garry Marshall. The actor starred alongside his sister Penny Marshall as a married couple, with him dressed in a devil costume and convincing the Sanderson Sisters that he's the real deal.

Midler appeared alongside original co-stars like Thora Birch and Doug Jones, as well as Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jennifer Hudson, Martin Short, and many more. The virtual reunion and celebration was just a precursor to the Hocus Pocus sequel man fans are excited to see, and Middler said it had "a lot of creativity into it because when people come to our in-person event, they expect a real blowout."

ComicBook.com previously spoke with Mick Garris, the original writer of Hocus Pocus, about plans for a sequel nearly three decades later.

"I'm excited about it, but I really think the main reason the movie worked was the Sanderson Sisters, those actresses in those roles, those performances, that I think is the key to that movie's long life," Garris shared with ComicBook.com. "It was only modestly successful when it came out, at best. And I think they are the reasons that it's still around since it came out in 1993. And I would love to see them return in it. I think that's the plan, but I don't know. I heard that that is what's happening, and I believe it's going to be for Disney+, but I'm not involved in it, which is fine. You don't always want to revisit all of the touchstones of your past."

Midler spoke about reuniting with her original co-stars Kathy Najimi and Sarah Jessica Parker, confirming to the Associated Press that they're ready to move forward on the sequel. But now it's just a matter of figuring it all out.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,” Midler said to AP. “I’m game, I’m totally game.”

Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com to learn everything you can about a potential sequel to Hocus Pocus on Disney+.