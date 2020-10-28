Hocus Pocus Star Sports His Famous Zombie Makeup Ahead of Reunion Event

Fans have been hoping for decades to see the stars of 1993's Hocus Pocus reprise their roles for another adventure, and while we know a new film is being developed for the series, we don't have official confirmation about who will return, with star Doug Jones giving us the next best thing by showing off his famous Billy Butcherson makeup from the film. The video he shared on social media was merely a tease of an upcoming event in which we'll also see original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in their famous Sanderson Sisters outfits, building even more excitement for the performers to possibly return for the upcoming film. You can head to the NYRP's official website to secure your tickets for the virtual reunion.

The site describes the event, "Your ticket to the hottest pandemic-safe Halloween event of the year, featuring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and spectacularly spooky guests — all to raise funds for New York Restoration Project’s critical environmental and social justice work. Reserve your spot today for our one-hour virtual evening event on Friday, October 30! Your personalized access link will be emailed to you in advance of the event, and we will keep you informed of all the Hocus Pocus fun we have in store leading up to the big night."

In the months since reports emerged about a sequel moving forward, the Sanderson Sisters actresses have often expressed their enthusiasm at getting to return to the story. However, while Adam Shankman has been tapped to direct the new film, no details about the project have been confirmed, nor have any stars.

Despite the lack of official updates, Midler has made various remarks about how not only is she slated to return, but so are Parker and Najimy.

“They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were interested and of course all of us said yes,” Midler shared with ET Canada earlier this week. “I’m game, I’m totally game.”

Grab tickets to the Friday, October 30th reunion event at NYRP's official website.

