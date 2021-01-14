Macaulay Culkin Supports Donald Trump's Home Alone 2 Removal

✖

Each holiday season in recent years has seen Home Alone fans igniting discussions about Donald Trump's role in Home Alone 2, with some audiences even asking the twice-impeached president to be removed from the film, a notion which series star Macaulay Culkin recently endorsed. One fan even jokingly suggested that the cameo in the film should be replaced with an older Culkin instead being digitally inserted, which the actor seemed on board with. Despite the attention the cameo earns on an annual basis, we shouldn't expect Disney to make any modifications to the sequel, even if they have censored various other elements of their Disney+ library.

In response to one fan on Twitter suggesting Culkin himself replace Trump, the actor replied, "Sold." Another fan went to even greater lengths to support the idea and used digital trickery to cut the figure from the film entirely, instead seeing a young Culkin talking to a void. The actor replied to the efforts, "Bravo."

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

With Trump being known as an entrepreneur at the time the film was made, there was never much question about how he ended up in the project, though director Christopher Columbus recently detailed the cameo occurred only because he "bullied" his way into the production.

"Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location. We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a soundstage," Columbus explained to Insider. "Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie.' So we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: people cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."

Interestingly, this is only the latest discussion surrounding the cameo being cut, as fans noticed the scene was previously edited during Canadian broadcasts of the film.

In December of 2019, the edited version of the film drew attention from all corners, with some viewers thinking it was an intentional cut that was motivated by political messaging, only for the broadcaster to confirm the version of the film they had purchased the rights to was already edited for length and content for TV broadcast, even if audiences had only just realized the edit was made.

A reboot of Home Alone is currently in the works.

