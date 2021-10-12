Home Alone Fans Celebrate Macaulay Culkin After Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Debuts

Home Alone fans have Macaulay Culkin trending after the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone dropped today. Disney and 20th Century Studios are basically rebooting the family film. Disney+ bills the new movie as a reimagining, but a lot of the millennial fans of the originals just want the old actor back. Culkin has played along with a lot of the fan fervor since this movie was announced. He urged the people out there to give the new one a chance. November 12 will see Home Sweet Home Alone release on Disney+. Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell are all on board for this new installment of the franchise. Check out what the fans are saying down below:

https://twitter.com/ShooterMcGavin_/status/1447940428033101828?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Check out the synopsis for Home Sweet Home Alone: “Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Will you be watching the new one? Let us know down in the comments!

Maybe so?

https://twitter.com/RizkymArifin/status/1447945353899098121?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Interesting

https://twitter.com/yascaoimhin/status/1447943486997733377?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Line in the sand

https://twitter.com/MattyMike0718/status/1447928599147864067?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

LOL

https://twitter.com/lordvictor/status/1447948042527780869?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Would be awesome

https://twitter.com/Deimosion/status/1447945507884584964?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

People upset

https://twitter.com/christena4595/status/1447986103932309510?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wish list

https://twitter.com/gbsheard/status/1447930320003768327?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some faves