Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin Makes Everyone Feel Old By Revealing He Just Turned 40
Picture the first time you saw Home Alone. You're either in the theater or at home, Christmas is in the air, and you're marveling at the Jigsaw-like traps Macaulay Culkin placed throughout his home to ensnare the wet bandits. Those memories have no doubt stuck with you in the years since, and even though Culkin doesn't have as many acting gigs as he used to, he's still around, and now he's here to make you feel old. Culkin took to Twitter with a message that made everyone realize it was time to check their blood pressure and check their 401k, Kevin McCallister is forty years old.
Hey guys, wanna feel old?
I'm 40.
You're welcome.— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020
Culkin's age was a bit of a punchline last year after news of a Home Alone reboot was announced. After news of a "reimagined for a new generation" version of the film was revealed to be in development, Culkin took it in stride with a photo of him looking disheveled with a laptop open on his lap and Beef Stroganoff takeout, captioning it "This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like."
As the below tweets can attest, Culkin's intention of making everyone feel old certainly worked. Read some of the best responses to the news of the former child actor going over the hill below.
wanna feel old?
Is this a most excellent troll job for those of us old enough to have seen Home Alone in theatres . . . or a way to fish for birthday greetings.
Either way good job @IncredibleCulk, and Happy Birthday. https://t.co/2fIrBca24j— Ryan M. (@saskryan) August 26, 2020
what does that make me?
You're 40?!?!? Jesus, then what does that make me???!!! pic.twitter.com/MUUPc3jGBK— King Natles (@natnatles) August 26, 2020
Thanks Kevin
Thanks Kevin 🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/ebCR5KyX88— ♿️ TEE FRANKLIN HAS FAILED THIS COUNTRY!🌈 (@MizTeeFranklin) August 26, 2020
Ice cold
Nursing home alone— DashieXP (@DashieXP) August 26, 2020
I actually hope that you’re celebrating at home
given the nature of what’s happening in the world right now, I actually hope that you’re celebrating at home, alone https://t.co/QsxDM4xZrp— love yo self (@MichellCClark) August 26, 2020
Even CM Punk feels old
Just makes me feel like I wasn’t shit when I was 10. 🤷🏼♀️ happy birthday?— player/coach (@CMPunk) August 26, 2020
This cut deep
This cut deep...😫 https://t.co/EsMYI0pFnq— Colonel Angus (@tomhayes83) August 26, 2020
I don't wanna feel old
Damn it Macaulay. I'm only 23 I don't wanna feel old. Yet now I do.— Ice_Moonlight (@Sara_Janelle97) August 26, 2020
Why would you do this Mac
This was unnecessary. https://t.co/f5s3bLx3EH— Mina Markham 🧁 (@MinaMarkham) August 26, 2020
I wish there was a GIF reaction for this
I wish there was a GIF reaction for this, such as a character in a movie slapping their hands to their face and expressing shock and surprise.
Oh well.— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) August 26, 2020
