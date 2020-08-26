Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin Makes Everyone Feel Old By Revealing He Just Turned 40

Picture the first time you saw Home Alone. You're either in the theater or at home, Christmas is in the air, and you're marveling at the Jigsaw-like traps Macaulay Culkin placed throughout his home to ensnare the wet bandits. Those memories have no doubt stuck with you in the years since, and even though Culkin doesn't have as many acting gigs as he used to, he's still around, and now he's here to make you feel old. Culkin took to Twitter with a message that made everyone realize it was time to check their blood pressure and check their 401k, Kevin McCallister is forty years old.

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Culkin's age was a bit of a punchline last year after news of a Home Alone reboot was announced. After news of a "reimagined for a new generation" version of the film was revealed to be in development, Culkin took it in stride with a photo of him looking disheveled with a laptop open on his lap and Beef Stroganoff takeout, captioning it "This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like."

As the below tweets can attest, Culkin's intention of making everyone feel old certainly worked. Read some of the best responses to the news of the former child actor going over the hill below.