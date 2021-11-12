Disney+ Reveals Home Alone Reboot Premiere Date With Cast Photos

✖

This Holiday season, movie fans everywhere are going to get the chance to be home alone once again. After a couple of ultra-successful big screen features (and several home video sequels), the Home Alone franchise is getting the reboot treatment. The new film, Home Sweet Home Alone, is finally arriving this fall, debuting exclusively on Disney+. On Thursday morning, the official Twitter accounts for Disney+ and 20th Century Studios confirmed the cast and announced the movie's official premiere date.

Home Sweet Home Alone is hitting Disney+ on November 12th, and it stars Jojo Rabbit standout Archie Yates in the lead role. In addition to sharing the release date, Disney also shared some photos of the core cast holding up signs to help make the announcement.

Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on @DisneyPlus starring Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/WWLLh4into — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) August 12, 2021

Yates stars alongside the comedic duo of Ellie Kemper (The Office) and Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), who play the bandits attempting to break into the Mercer family home. The film also stars Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.

Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Mazer with a script from Saturday Night Live duo Mike Day and Streeter Seidell. It's based on the original Home Alone screenplay by John Hughes.

You can check out the synopsis for Home Sweet Home Alone below!

"Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home."

