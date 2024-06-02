Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 3 Begins Production

Kevin Costner is all in on his American Saga. The Oscar-winning actor and director has returned to the world of Westerns with his new Horizon series of films. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is hitting theaters at the end of June, with Chapter 2 already completed and following closely behind in August. This story is a four-parter, though, so there will still be two more to go once the summer is through.

Despite the first two chapters not even hitting theaters yet, the third Horizon film is already in production. Costner recently revealed that he and the crew finally had cameras rolling on Chapter 3. You can take a look at his announcement below!

"Back on the ground working on [Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 3]," Costner wrote. "Hard to believe that Part 1 will be in theaters in less than a month now. I hope you'll go and see what we've put together for you."

The first two Horizon films haven't hit theaters just yet, so there's no telling exactly how profitable the Western franchise could ultimately be for Warner Bros. Costner is a genuine screen icon and he's coming off one of the biggest TV shows in years with Yellowstone, so there's certainly hope that a substantial audience will show up to theaters for Horizon this summer.

Still, Costner has faith in the overall lifespan of a film over the opening weekend obsession that befalls many executives. Speaking with Deadline ahead of Horizon's premiere at Cannes last month, Costner talked about how a film's longevity on various formats ultimately determines its success.

"Well, the reality of that is the film lives and whatever are the viewing habits, I own it for the rest of its life," Costner explained. "Would you want to own these two pieces for the rest of your life? Hell yeah. And every five years, license them around the world. Relicense them here in America. The difference is I own that, because of the risk I've taken. Why is Vegas there? It's for all the people that lose to the house. Why are studios there? It's because those movies continue to make money, well beyond their opening weekends."

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 hits theaters on June 28th. Chapter 2 will follow close behind, making its big screen debut on August 16th.