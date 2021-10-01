Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Possibly Headed to Streaming

✖

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania might be headed to streaming according to the latest reports. Sony has a big decision on its hands when it comes to the latest installment of this franchise and the other massive properties on the company’s roster. Deadline reports that there could be some shuffling on-hand for the movie company as it navigates what seems to be another fraught fall. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was also discussed extensively among people in the exhibition arena. It really is as simple as this: some of the recent releases like Black Widow and The Suicide Squad didn’t measure up to some expectations. Because of that fact, other studios are weighing whether to delay theatrical releases until the forecasts are a bit sunnier, or just go ahead with intended plans and less competition for screens. It’s an intricate dance that Sony has itself in.

Their children’s series with Hotel Transylvania is an absolute money-making machine. It has grossed $1.36 billion worldwide as a collective. Cartoons and merchandise only grow in popularity. Obviously, this makes the animated features a priority for Sony. But, the idea of what to do when caught between a rock and a hard place is harder to manage than some thought entering into 2021. They could stream and hope for a return similar to what Trolls World Tour did last year. (Basically $500 million off the strength of brand recognition and a steady fanbase who was inside their houses.) Netflix becomes a factor for the fourth film as well. But, Sony would probably like to see more earning potential out of such a big series.

Sony describes the new movie:

"Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent."

Hotel Transylvania 4 has a lot of franchise veterans returning with Selena Gomez as Mavis, and Andy Samberg as her husband Johnny. Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, and Fran Drescher are also back. They play classic movie monsters (Werewolves, Frankenstein and wife, the Invisible Man, etc.) who make up Dracula's friends in the crew. Jim Gaffigan and Kathryn Hahn are also familiar faces as Professor Abraham Van Helsing and his daughter Ericka are back too.

Would you want to see Hotel Transylvania: Transformia at home? Let us know down in the comments!