Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Release Delayed to October

✖

While attendance at movie theaters around the globe is increasing by the day, movie studios are still reevaluating their release schedules, with Sony Pictures Entertainment confirming today that the fourth and final film in their Hotel Transylvania series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, is being pushed from its upcoming July release to October. The reason for the delay is unknown, but given the subject matter of the franchise and the family-friendly exploits of the monsters we've grown to love over the years since the franchise debuted in 2012, an October release will surely help audiences get into the spirit of Halloween. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will now debut on October 1st.

In the new film, "Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the 'Monsterfication Ray,' goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent."

For the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania film series, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer. Selena Gomez will also serve as executive producer, while reprising her role as Drac's daughter, Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg, returning as Johnny. The film also features Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon. Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, executive produced by Michelle Murdocca, and produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania is coming to theaters October 1st.

Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Screenplay by Amos Vernon & Nunzio Randazzo and Genndy Tartakovsky. Story by Genndy Tartakovsky. Produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone. Executive Producers are Selena Gomez, Genndy Tartakovsky, and Michelle Murdocca. The film stars Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan, and Molly Shannon.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania hits theaters on October 1st.

Are you disappointed by the delay? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!