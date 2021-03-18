How Long Is Zack Snyder's Justice League? Runtimes For All Six Parts And Epilogue Explained

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League will premiere on HBO Max at on Thrusday, March 18th - but it will not be a quick watch. This new version of the Justice League movie is actually the one Zack Snyder originally intended to make, before Warner Bros. replaced him with director Joss Whedon; now that he's gotten a second chance, Snyder has indeed put out his full vision of Justice League to stream on HBO Max - all 4 hours and 2 minutes of it. Zack Snyder's Justice League is presented as one big, epically long movie - but it's also a film divided into six distinct "Parts," plus an epilogue.

Different viewers will want to approach Zack Snyder's Justice League in different ways. Snyderverse fans who have been waiting years for this will sit through all four hours of Justice League happily; however, for those with tighter time constraints and/or more casual interest can take the film in smaller chunks, like it was a miniseries, rather than one movie.

Below you can find a quick rundown on the specific timestamps for each chapter of Zack Snyder's Justice League, along with the length of each chapter (rounded off to the nearest minute). So if you want to take the film in chunks, you can now plan your viewing itinerary!

Zack Snyder's Justice League Parts 1 - 6 and Epilogue Runtimes Explained

Opening Credits Sequence (9 min), 0:00 - 9:00

Part 1: " Don't Count On It Batman" (28 min), 9:00 - 37:00

Part 2: "The Age of Heroes" (32min), 37:00 - 1:09:00

Part 3: "Beloved Mother, Beloved Son" (42 min) 1:09:00 - 1:51:30

Part 4: "Change Machine" (30 min), 1:51:30 - 2:21:55

Part 5: "All The King's Horses" (32 min), 2:21:55 - 2:53:15

Part 6: "Something Darker" (41 min), 2:53:15 - 3:34:00

Epilogue "A Father Twice Over" (19 min) 3:34:00 - 3:53:20

End Credits (9 min) 3:53:20 - 4:02:00

This breakdown will help you plan your best viewing strategy for Zack Snyder's Justice League - and help you revisit the exact parts of the film you want to rewatch. Enjoy!

Determined to ensure Superman's ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will begin streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, March 18th.