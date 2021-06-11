Hugh Jackman Doesn't Have An Excuse In New Viral Laughing Video

✖

Hugh Jackman has officially lost it, at least that's how it appears. The former Wolverine star posted a video of himself laughing silly with the caption "I don’t have an excuse." What excuse? What prompted the laughter to begin with? We can't say for sure. It sounds a little like someone off camera is asking him what his worst movie is, but at press time this isn't confirmed. In the event that this was the question posed to Jackman, it seems like he immediately had an answer spring to mind, movies like Van Helsing, Movie 43, and Deception all featured the actor and could have been what he pictured.

Movie 43, Jackman's lowest rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes at a hilarious 4% rating, was an anthology comedy featuring a ton of A-list stars all in brisk sketch-like sequences including one where Jackman plays a man on a blind date (with Kate Winslet no less) who is revealed to have a paid of testicles below his chin. The movie was panned immediately upon release despite a cast that also included Halle Berry, Gerard Butler, Richard Gere, Emma Stone, Uma Thurman, and Naomi Watts, even director James Gunn had a brief hand in it, filming a brief scene that plays over the credits.

Jackman has previously been open about his feelings for Movie 43. In a video promoting X-Men: Days of Future Past, a film with time-travel central to the plot, the actor made a video for Yahoo! where he "interview his younger self," and in it said this:

I don’t have an excuse. pic.twitter.com/6F7cLG7s66 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 11, 2021

“When they come to you with an idea of putting testicles around your neck, and being part of this hilarious ensemble of some of the funniest movies of all time, don’t believe them. You can take the testicles, because you use them quite a lot at parties and it actually gets a good laugh, but the movie you could do without.”

Granted, this is an eight second clip with no context and only half a sentence at the start, it's not completely clear what prompted the full-blown laughing fit from the former Marvel actor. That in mind, should you wish to have the exact opposite reaction to what Jackman posted above, you can watch his full scene form Movie 43 in the player below. Not even he would wish that on you though.