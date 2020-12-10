Hugh Jackman Chases Down Ryan Reynolds in Hilarious Commercial Outtake

✖

There's nothing on social media quite as entertaining as watching frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman duke it out for charitable causes. The duo of former Marvel co-stars has taken fans on quite a hilarious roller coaster over the years, constantly trading jabs and jokes on Twitter and Instagram. The latest extension of this feud is for a good cause, as Jackman and Reynolds have partnered with Sam's Club to sell Laughing Man Coffee and Aviation Gin, the sales of which send money to charitable causes.

Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee and Reynolds' Aviation Gin have been at the center of the rivalry recently, and there have been several ads pitting the actors against one another in an effort to sell their products and, in turn, raise money for their charities. Not long after a Laughing Man Coffee ad attempted to use Reynolds' mother against him, Jackman has released an outtake from one of their commercials, which ends with him chasing Reynolds on the set. You can check it out in the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

The video shows Reynolds and Jackman in front of a green screen, rattling off their lines. At the end of the take, Reynolds goes into a rant in which he delivers several lines in a row without breathing. It concludes with Jackman running down Reynolds off to the side of the screen.

Last month, Jackman posted the video that features Reynolds' mother vouching for her son's rival. In response to the tweet, Reynolds joked that Jackman had kidnapped his mother and was holding her hostage. Of course, this was just part of the ongoing joke.

Let my mom go. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2020

One of the top replies to Jackman's initial tweet with the video is actually from Reynolds, demanding that Jackman let his mother go.

How'd you like the new outtake ad from Jackman and Reynolds? Can this friendly feud continue forever? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!