Hugh Jackman's Oklahoma! Head to Theaters, Trailer Released

The stage production of Oklahoma!, starring Hugh Jackman, is getting a special theatrical release this summer for only two days. Before he became a household name as Wolverine in FOX's X-Men movie franchise, Hugh Jackman made a career performing in stage plays like Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman. One of those productions was Oklahoma!, which filmed a record-breaking run in London back in 1998. That Olivier Award-winning performance of Oklahoma! will head to theaters on July 16th and July 19th from Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with Concord Originals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.

The global release of Oklahoma! includes screenings in more than 800 cinemas, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Norway, and Australia. Hugh Jackman played Curly in Oklahoma!, which was directed by theatre legend and three-time Tony Award winner Trevor Nunn (CATS, Les Misérables) with new choreography by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, Crazy for You). The film also stars Maureen Lipman as Aunt Eller, Josefina Gabrielle as Laurie, Tony and Olivier Award winner Shuler Hensley as Jud Fry, Vicki Simon as Ado Annie, Jimmy Johnston as Will Parker, and Peter Polycarpou as Ali Hakim. The stage production transferred to London's West End in 1999 and won four Olivier Awards, including Outstanding Musical Production.

"The 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! allows us to share this quintessential slice of Americana with global fans," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Content and Programming Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "This particular production is acknowledged as one of the best through the eight decades of performances in theatres around the world. All the talent in this classic version of Oklahoma! hit their mark brilliantly and musical theatre fans can experience for themselves why it is credited with launching Hugh Jackman's stage career. We're proud to be a part of this momentous anniversary."

"This musical is the living, breathing proof that important works will find and impact multiple generations in meaningful ways," said Sophia Dilley, SVP of Concord Originals. "We couldn't be more proud to champion this anniversary re-release of Sir Trevor Nunn's stunning 1998 revival with Trafalgar Releasing."

"80 years after first premiering on Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! is recognized as a theatrical landmark," said Imogen Lloyd Webber, SVP at Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. "It was the first successful, truly unified musical – a seamless integration of song, story and dance. This 1998 production masterfully combined those three elements, and the resulting film is a treasure trove for musical theatre fans of all ages."

Tickets for Oklahoma! are on sale now at OklahomaInCinemas.com.