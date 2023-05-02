Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Grows Out Logan Beard Ahead of Marvel Return

Hugh Jackman is set to make his Marvel comeback in Deadpool 3, reprising his role as Wolverine and finally re-teaming with best frenemy Ryan Reynolds. Fans have been wondering exactly what Wolverine's return to the screen will look like, especially after the finality of 2017's Logan. Well, as it turns out, Jackman's character may look a lot like he did in Logan, at least for part of Deadpool 3.

With Deadpool 3 set to begin filming this month, Jackman is sporting a beard that looks almost identical to the one he wore in Logan. Jackman posted a photo ahead of the Met Gala on Monday night, showing off not only his fancy threads, but the bushy, salt and pepper facial hair that fans remember so well from his last Wolverine outing. Take a look!

Just because Jackman is donning his Logan facial hair doesn't mean that will be the style for Wolverine in Deadpool 3. It could just be a beard that Jackman has been enjoying in his personal life. It could also be used for just one or two scenes, connecting Deadpool 3 to Logan.

Last month, Reynolds spoke to ET Canada about Jackman's highly anticipated Marvel return, saying that it would be something totally different from what he's done with the character previously.

"It's been fun," Reynolds said. "He and I are both really excited. We've wanted to do this for a decade. So, to have this opportunity now is, I think actually weirdly, the perfect time... I never stopped (trying to recruit Jackman). I was just pestering him like a gnat over the last many years. I actually just think... I believe in timing, as much as hard work and luck and all those intersections that are supposed to meet, timing is a big one as well, and I think he was ready. I think he was excited and what we pitched him was enough of a divergence from the character that he knows and the character that he's left behind, that it gives him something completely new to play and something that he's really excited to do."

Deadpool 3 is currently set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024.