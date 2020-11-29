Ryan Reynolds Gives Update That His Mom Has Been Rescued From Hugh Jackman

✖

Hours after Ryan Reynolds' mother took Hugh Jackman's side in the ongoing social media war between the Logan star and her son, Reynolds himself has revealed all is well in the Reynolds household. When they're not serving as Hollywood A-listers, both Jackman and Reynolds have their own companies to help market, and that's exactly what Jackman did Friday. On Twitter, the X-Men alum shared a video where Reynolds' mother Tammy takes a cheap shot at her son, seemingly joining Jackman's camp for all of eternity.

At the end of the clip, Jackman says Tammy is staying on his side. Rest assured, Deadpool fans, but Tammy has since returned to Ryan's abode, something the actor himself confirmed Saturday evening.

Just want everyone to know Tammy is now home safe. Thank you all for your concern. pic.twitter.com/emwthHrngc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 28, 2020

"This holiday season, every time you buy Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club, you'll be helping coffee farming communities around the world," Jackman says in the commercial. "The Laughing Man foundation invests in programs that clear the way to health and growth for coffee farmers and their families. And a special word for those who'd rather buy Aviation Gin, stop enabling this man. He's not my friend, he's not your friend, I'm pretty sure he's nobody's friend. Isn't that right, Ryan's mom?"

That's when Tammy shows up in the commercial and tries to convince people to by Jackman's coffee compared to her own son's gin. A betrayal of epic proportions, no?

Though Jackman has moved on from his role as Wolverine, Reynolds will soon be back to reprise his role as the mercenary Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3. Earlier this month, news surfaced of the funnyman and Marvel Studios agreeing to hire the Molyneaux Sisters to begin writing the script for the threequel.

It has yet to be seen who'll be directing the feature after 20th Century Fox went through two directors in as many movies prior to the Disney acquisition. Tim Miller directed the first feature while David Leitch helmed Deadpool 2. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick also wrote both of the features, meaning Deadpool 3 will be the first without them attached as screenwriters.

Deadpool 3 has yet to receive a release date from Marvel Studios or Disney.

Who would you like to see in the third Deadpool?