Hugh Jackman Says He Called Truce With Ryan Reynolds Because of Concern for Blake Lively

Earlier this week, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds amused their fans with the announcement of a temporary truce in their long-running "feud." Jackman appeared on The Today Show on Friday and talked about this new cease-fire. Jackman said his and Reynolds' rivalry isn't over, but for the time being, their respective wives helped convince them to put their differences aside for a charitable cause, the All In Challenge. According to Jackman, his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, convinced him to reach out to Reynolds. Jackman also says that he feels Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, has enough problems going on in her life right now, seeing as she's stuck in quarantine with Ryan Reynolds. You can watch the video below.

"It is not over, but look, we're in extraordinary times," Jackman said. "Deb actually said to me, 'Look, really, this is the time to rethink all that. Maybe it's time to build a bridge.' I wasn't ready for that, but actually Blake reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the all-in challenge. Whoever wins, we're going to go and do a lemonade stand together. That's how much I really want to support the frontline workers and make sure people have food and all of that sort of thing. But listen, we've been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her because imagine, can you imagine being stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So really, we're reaching out."

The All In Challenge is an effort to fight against food insecurity during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jackman and Reynolds announced their truce for charity via a video that included a couple of nods to Marvel and X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

What's the latest with @RealHughJackman's feud with @VancityReynolds? "It's not over," says Jackman. However, with the help of @blakelively, Jackman and Reynolds will be participating in the #AllInChallenge to raise money for the frontline workers. pic.twitter.com/DF4RQ5iJUY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 24, 2020

Jackman and Reynolds have gone back and forth for years now. They held their last truce for a year. The feud reignited in March when Reynolds and wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to relief for the coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds also gave out Jackman's (fake)phone number. Reynolds struck again on Jackman's wedding anniversary. He trolled Jackman in an Instagram post about his relationship with his wife. Reynolds also gave Jackman a present to celebrate the third anniversary of the premiere of Logan. The present was the dead-Wolverine music box that appeared in Deadpool

Jackman has done his share to keep the "feud" going as well. Over the year that the "truce" was in place, Jackman “accidentally” leaked a video of himself saying some negative things about Reynolds. He made fun of Reynolds during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement. He asked the Internet to choose between the two of them in a “who wore it best” photo. Jackman and Reynolds also had an online altercation surrounding Reynolds' movie Free Guy. Someone photoshopped Jackman's head over Reynold's face on the Free Guy poster and Jackman shared it on Instagram.

