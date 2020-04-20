Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Announce Temporary Cease-Fire in Their Long-Running Feud

✖

About a year ago, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds declared a truce in their long-running feud. That... didn't last. But now they're trying again. For a day. Maybe? Jackman and Reynolds shared a video on social media explaining that their rivalry is a family feud going back generations. They're putting that rivalry aside, more or less, in order to support the All In Challenge's efforts to fight food insecurity, a cause in special need during this pandemic. You can watch the video below. There's even a couple of nods to Marvel and X-Men Origins: Wolverine included in the intro at the beginning of the video.

These two have been going back and forth for years now. The feud reignited in March when Reynolds and wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to relief for the coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds also gave out Jackman's (fake)phone number. "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families," Reynolds wrote on Instagram. "Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANDA. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. call someone who's isolated and might need connection," and then revealed Jackman's (fake) phone number with a tear emoji.

Reynolds struck again on Jackman's wedding anniversary. Jackman celebrated with a post on Instagram of himself and wife Deborra-lee Furness, writing "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24." Reynolds, seeing an opportunity, slipped into the comments section and wrote "Hang in there, Deb."

In March, Reynolds also gave Jackman a present to celebrate the third anniversary of the premiere of Logan. The present was the dead-Wolverine music box that appeared in Deadpool

Jackman isn't innocent either. Over the year that the "truce" was in place, Jackman “accidentally” leaked a video of himself saying some negative things about Reynolds. Jackman also made fun of Reynolds during last year’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement and asked the Internet to chose between them in a “who wore it best” photo. Jackman and Reynolds also had an online altercation surrounding Reynolds' movie Free Guy after someone photoshopped Jackman's head over Reynold's face on the Free Guy poster. Jackman shared the photoshopped poster on Instagram, writing “A small edit to make this a much better promotional tool. Thank you @karthik_nj." Reynolds responded to express his anger and confusion about the poster, writing, “What the sh+++?!?” in the comments under Jackman’s post.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

