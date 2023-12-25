Hugh Jackman Gets Warning From Security Guard on Christmas Morning

Hugh Jackman is no stranger to celebrating holidays in New York City. The Aussie actor's second home has been Broadway for decades, as he has starred in stage productions of hit musicals and plays such as The Boy From Oz, A Steady Rain, and The River. Jackman most recently led a three-year run of The Music Man where he portrayed the titular character, Harold Hill, starring alongside Broadway veteran Sutton Foster. While he was born and raised in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jackman and his family now primarily reside in the city that never sleeps. Jackman is taking a break from Deadpool 3 production to take in the holidays in NYC, and this year's celebration included a run-in with some security by Rockefeller Center.

Hugh Jackman's Christmas Morning Adventure

The Wolverine was stopped by security during a visit to the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Taking to Twitter, Hugh Jackman praised the historic holiday season sapling, telling fans to make that extra effort to see it on Christmas morning. Jackman's excitement overflowed just a bit, as he revealed he was stopped by security for pushing too far towards the tree.

I highly recommend getting up early on Christmas morning and going to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. It’s not too crowded and you can get up pretty close. I may have pushed it too far because a security guard came to stop me. But he was nice and let me go with just a… pic.twitter.com/PgWFubuXLB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 25, 2023

After the holidays wrap, Jackman will head back to the United Kingdom to continue production on Deadpool 3. The Ryan Reynolds-led threequel began shooting this past summer but was forced to go on an indefinite pause due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Once the actors' guild and the alliance of motion-picture and television producers reached a new agreement in November, Deadpool 3 was one of the first Hollywood pictures to resume filming.

The strikes and other factors has led to Deadpool 3 being the lone Marvel Studios release in 2024. This is the first time that Marvel will put just a single film in theaters during a calendar year since 2010, when the only release was Iron Man 2. Deadpool 3 represents a reunion for Jackman and Reynolds, as the two have not starred in a feature film together since the infamous 2009 release X-Men Origins: Wolverine.