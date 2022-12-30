Hugh Jackman Shares Update From His Final Days in The Music Man

Before the pandemic hit, Hugh Jackman was cast as Harold Hill opposite Sutton Foster's Marian in Broadway's latest revival of The Music Man. The production has had some setbacks, including being pushed back due to the pandemic and Jackman missing shows after getting COVID. The show finally began previews last December, and now Jackman is finishing up his run after a year onstage. Yesterday, the Tony-winning star took to Instagram to share a countdown of his last days in The Music Man.

"17 more sleeps until another actor stands here!" Jackman wrote. The set of photos even includes a little cameo from Ryan Reynolds. You can check out the post below:

Is Hugh Jackman Training to Play Wolverine During The Music Man?

It was announced back in September that Hugh Jackman would be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. Jackman broke the news in a hilarious video with Reynolds, and Marvel fans cannot wait for them to star in the movie together. Jackman recently revealed to Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes thanks to his training for Deadpool 3. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which started to impact his role in The Music Man.

"Apologies to the entire cast of The Music Man, and in particular my dresser and my wife — all the protein shakes are starting to kick in fast," Jackman shared. "The other night, I could hear the Velcro go creaking and actually popped open. I've split two pairs of pants." He explained of a time-sensitive rip, "It was an 18-inch tear. I had about two minutes. I said to the stage manager, 'New pair of pants!' I had my pants around my ankles. I thought, if my dresser doesn't get here in time, it's better to go on in split pants than no pants. Then I saw him running from stage right to stage left, top speed. We made it just in time."

Jackman was also a guest on the lastest Empire Podcast along with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick as well as Thor: Love and Thunder's Christian Bale. During the interview, Jackman gave an update about his Wolverine training and revealed the process hasn't gotten easier.

"No, a lot harder. I'm doing eight shows a week right now, so I'm only lifting weights three times a week. But I'll be getting into it once or twice a day as soon as this is done in a month. And I'll have six months to prep, and I always have the same approach every time I go in. I want it to be better than ever, to be in better shape than ever, more able to do things than ever. I just get the added incentive of taking Ryan Reynolds out each day."

Hugh Jackman's final performance in The Music Man will be on January 15th, 2023.