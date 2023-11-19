Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman's New Photo With Shawn Levy Teases Production Restart

Deadpool 3 was on hold for a while due to the WGA and SAG strikes, and it was recently announced that the release date has been delayed. However, the strikes finally came to an end, which means many productions are restarting. During the strike, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman were seen hanging out on multiple occasions along with Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy. They celebrated birthdays together and even spent some time with Taylor Swift. Today, Jackman shared a new photo alongside Levy, and teased the restart of Deadpool 3's production.

"In a very important production meeting @ShawnLevyDirect @DUKESBARLONDON," Jackman shared with a photo of him and Levy toasting at a bar. "We were DEFINITELY toasting you, @VancityReynolds," Levy replied. "Ummmm. OK," Jackman quipped back. It looks like Jackman and Levy are just out having a fun time rather than actually discussing the film's production, but we can assume the Deadpool 3 team will be heading back to work soon. You can check out the posts below:

Ummmm. OK. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 19, 2023

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

While speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy addressed the many wild rumors surrounding the film, and talked about the movie's connection to the greater MCU.

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

"The biggest thrill for Hugh, Ryan, and I is that we're making very much the movie we hoped to make," Levy added. "One hears rumors all the time – good, bad, everywhere in between – about what certain studios are like to work at I'll just say that this Deadpool movie co-starring Wolverine is very much aligned with the DNA Of the Deadpool franchise and there's been nothing but support in making the movie audacious, gritty, hilarious and gnarly."

Stay tuned for more updates about Deadpool 3.